Two unruly passengers arrested at Bradley Airport, police say

Police said the pair screamed and cursed at two small children on the plane

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above is from April

Connecticut State Police arrested two unruly passengers Sunday at Bradley International Airport after police said two women screamed and cursed at two children and their parents on a flight.

Police said upon landing, they met a JetBlue flight from Florida at the request of the captain of the plane, who said there had been a fight onboard.

Police removed the suspects and the victims from the plane. Police said Desiree Goffe, 23, of New Britain and Kaylene Thalia Valentin, 21 of Meriden were charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace. They were both released on $5,000 bond.

Police said the pair were traveling together and their seats were being kicked by a two and four-year-old child when the women responded by cursing and yelling at the children and the parents. That in turn caused other passengers to be nervous and the children and parents to be scared, according to an account of the incident. Other passengers approached police when they were leaving the plane to confirm the allegations, police said.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.