Two winning CT lottery tickets still unclaimed, and worth big money

The Connecticut Lottery says two winning lottery tickets, one for Cash5 and one for Lucky for Life, will expire at the end of August.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Check your lottery tickets - you could be a big winner!

The Connecticut Lottery says there are two large prizes for their Cash5 and Lucky for Life lottery games that have gone unclaimed, and will expire at the end of August, if no one steps up to claim their winnings.

The winning numbers for both games were drawn on March 4 of this year.

The Connecticut Lottery says a winning ticket for the top prize of $100,000 was sold at the Kwik Mart on New Britain Avenue in Plainville.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 2 - 3 - 13 - 23 - 34.

That same day, the Lottery says a Lucky for Life ticket worth the grand prize $365,000 a year for life was sold at the Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 4 - 7 - 15 - 17 - 30, and the Lucky Ball: 5.

Both prizes will expire on August 31 if they go unclaimed.

The Connecticut Lottery says ticketholders can go at any CT Lottery retailer to have their ticket validated, or call (860)-713-2680 to schedule an appointment with the Lottery's Claims department.

Scott Roberts is an Executive Producer at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.