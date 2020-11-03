Uber launches text to 911, emergency alert feature in CT

The rideshare company launched the new feature this week as a part of the 911 Assistance button in the section of Uber called the Safety Toolkit.

HARTFORD, Conn — Uber riders and drivers in Connecticut are now able to text 911 through an in-app emergency button.

Users will be able to choose whether they want to text or call 911 if an emergency occurs during an Uber trip.

"In an emergency, every second counts. This new addition to the app will allow Uber users to reach out to 911 in situations where they may not be able to make a phone call," Uber’s Head of Safety Products, Sachin Kansal said.

According to a release, Uber consulted with 911 dispatchers to decide which information to include in the automated messages.

It was determined the text will include details such as location and vehicle information. Users will also be able to add their own information to the text.

Here is a sample of what the message will look like:

I am taking a trip with Uber. White Toyota Prius ABC1234. My Current location is 1562 Poblano Street. My intended destination is 1455 Market St. My emergency is:

Kansal says the rideshare company is always looking for ways to help make travel safer.

"After piloting this feature in Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Indiana we are excited to expand it into more regions where text to 911 is available," he said.