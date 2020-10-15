Huskies and Owls team up with Foodshare

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun came up over East Hartford, volunteers in blue filled Rentschler Field.



“We just really want them to know that we are here with them, says UConn basketball player, Isaiah Whaley.



Thursday morning the UCONN and SCSU men’s basketball players teamed up to trade in the hardwood for the pavement.



“If you are blessed, you want to be able to bless other people,” says SCSU basketball player, Ulyen Coleman.



The student-athletes joined forces with the team from Foodshare to fill roughly 2-thousand trunks for food insecure families.



“It is just amazing, we have a platform and we were just able to help all these people, all these people in need, people that are hungry, out here during this bad time, just grateful to be out of here,” says UConn player, James Booknight.



Former UCONN great Chris Smith helped organize the effort. He’s launched a new business venture called “Wear Ya Mask” aimed at getting people to wear masks and is donating a portion oh his sales to the non-profit.



“We are just creating awareness, the science states you should wear your mask, to be safe not for yourself but for others as well,” says Smith.



As Foodshare closes in on filling 200,000 cars during the pandemic, SCSU coach Scott Burrell knows there’s a lesson for both teams.



“We are all blessed, they know how fortunate we are and how luck we are and that we have to give back and Put smiles on peoples faces especially during this tough time,” says Burrell.



A responsibility these young men are tackling head on. “Just giving them hope, If you can give them anything, give them hope, give them a little bit of food, just make their day brighter,” says Coleman.



Wearyamask13.com

Foodshare.org



