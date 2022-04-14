UConn Hartford hosts anti-racism conference

The discussions examined topics of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn Hartford hosted two-day anti-racism conference on Wednesday and Thursday at the Hartford Public Library. The discussions examined topics of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

For UConn Hartford students, faculty and community partners this was more than a simple conversation.

“It’s really important that we are serving the students in our classrooms to make sure that they are comfortable and that they are included and that they feel valued,” explained Linda Halgunseth, UConn faculty member.

The event was filled with workshops where people learned about anti-racism through various lenses. One of the workshops included an interactive play with HartBeat Ensemble.

“I think it’s the only way to really have it in a dynamic and engaging way and take the onus off of themselves to really think critically about the issue,” Artistic Director of HartBeat Ensemble Godfrey L. Simmons Jr said.

These are issues based on real conversations and experiences from UConn students like Avery Smith.

“Some students feel like they’re alone in any situation that may deal with racism or any type of microaggression situation,” said Smith. “This issue is still going on, and some of us feel really tired and upset that nothing Is really being done about the issue, but I feel there will eventually be peace with more support."

This is why she said she believes conversations and events like these are vital for everyone to have

