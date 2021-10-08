UConn head coach, players test positive for COVID-19

The university reported five total COVID-19 cases among team members, all of whom are fully vaccinated.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Five members of the UConn football program have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university's athletic program, including UConn's interim head coach, Lou Spanos.

The University of Connecticut announced Spanos, offensive coordinator & offensive line coach Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer all tested positive.

The university says all five of them are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and are currently isolating and doing well.

Two unvaccinated team members were identified as close contacts and were immediately quarantined. All other team members who were identified as close contacts are fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.

UConn defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will assume head coaching responsibilities, while interim head coach Lou Spanos is absent.

UConn (0-6) is seeking their first win of the season, and their first win since 2019, on Saturday when they travel to Amherst, MA to play UMass (0-5).

