UConn head coach Randy Edsall announces retirement at the end of the season

UConn's football coach of 17 years announces retirement

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The UConn football coach Randy Edsall has announced today he will be retiring at the end of the season.

Edsall announced his retirement on Twitter today in a statement:

After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its Head Football Coach, I've decided to retire at the end of the season.

Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the Football program.

All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict released a statement on Edsall's retirement:

When Randy Edsall arrived in Storrs in 1999, he was tasked with leading a Division I-AA program through the challenging transition to Division I-A. By 2011 his student-athletes were graduating at an admirable rate, the program was producing an abundant amount of NFL talent, and UConn had made an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy. As is the case with all our teams, I am constantly evaluating the football program and will continue to make decisions that I feel are in the best interest of our student-athletes. We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately.

