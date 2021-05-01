UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi named university's interim president

They praised him as highly effective, methodical, and level-headed which would help inspire trust and confidence.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has a new interim president.

UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi will begin as UConn's Interim President beginning on July 1, 2021

The UConn Board of Trustees unanimously choose Agwunobi at its meeting Wednesday. They praised him as highly effective, methodical, and level-headed which would help inspire trust and confidence.

Although Agwunobi’s term officially starts July 1, the UConn Board of Trustees also granted him authority starting immediately to take on the position’s day-to-day responsibilities, noting that President Thomas Katsouleas will remain available and involved in assisting with the transition.

“Having been here in Connecticut at UConn Health for several years, I know how much UConn means to the people of this state and our faculty, staff, students, and alumni everywhere. For many, I know UConn is more than just an educational institution or an employer, but an important part of their lives and their personal histories. It is fundamentally part of our identity as a state,” Agwunobi said about the decision.