UConn20: the ceremony was virtual, but the accomplishments are real

Pandemic forces university to host online 'virtual' graduation for class of 2020

MANSFIELD, Conn. — It was a big and historical day for the University of Connecticut's Class of 2020 on Saturday.

Not only did they finally make it this far, but it was UConn's first virtual commencement.

Even though there was no in-person ceremony, there were speeches to remember.

"I know this is not the ceremony you had in mind when you started your studies at UConn," said Thomas Katsouleas, president of UConn.

Katsouleas kicked off the ceremony by acknowledging the elephant in the room - the strange feeling of graduating at home.

The University streamed the ceremony on their YouTube page to make it feel as real as possible.

"There are 6,335 graduates today with bachelor’s degrees, there are 1,877 of you graduating with master’s degrees, 605 with doctorates’s, 358 international students from 15 countries," added Katsouleas.

With every academic year coming to an end comes with unique accomplishments.

The youngest student who received a degree was 19-years old and the oldest was 76.

Recorded speeches were played and it started with Governor Ned Lamont.

"This is an incredibly unique time and that’s one reason you’ll never forget this graduation. There are only a certain number of pivot moments in our history and this is one of them right now," said Governor Lamont.

Jamie Gooch, a graduate from the School of Nursing acknowledged the high demand of her colleagues during the pandemic.

"Today, you join a company of heroes. I’m proud that in 2020, the year of the nurse that the global spotlight has fallen upon my colleagues," said Gooch.

Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma said this is a generation to remember.

"This is your defining moment. Each generation has your defining moment. That generation had the war. My generation had Vietnam," said Auriemma.

Then came the big moment where the tassels were turned.