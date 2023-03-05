UConn's HuskyTHON raises $1.4 million for Connecticut Children's Medical Center

The 24 year total for the UConn event is over $11 million.

STORRS, Conn. — University of Connecticut students raised nearly $1.5 million in the annual HuskyTHON to benefit the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Saturday night.

Nearly 4,000 participants were on the floor from 6 a.m. to Midnight at the Hugh S. Greer Field House on the Storrs campus. The event finished up the annual year-long HuskyTHON, which raised more than $1.48 million to benefit the only health system in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children.

Nearly 30 children and teens, ranging in age from three to 16, received a VIP welcome.

"I am consistently amazed by the strength and perseverance of the HuskyTHON community,” said John Leahy, HuskyTHON’s executive director.

Each year, HuskyTHON kicks off its dance marathon by forming a human tunnel to welcome patients and their families. The event was back in the Hugh S. Greer Field House, after relocating outdoors for the last two years, due to COVID protocols. Despite Friday night’s snow and ice storm, the Field House heated up and hearts warmed as each child, accompanied by a fraternity, sorority or other student group, was met with cheers and thunderous applause.

Last year, the HuskyTHON raised $1,340,670.68 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2023, the fundraising total was $1,480,255.77. UConn’s 24-year total is over than $11.5 million in support of Connecticut Children’s.

Because of the extraordinary efforts of UConn students, we will have more of the resources we need to deliver exceptional pediatric care and keep growing to serve more children in Connecticut and beyond,” said Jim Shmerling, President and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. We are grateful and in awe of what this class of Huskies has been able to achieve.”

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.