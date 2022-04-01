UConn lifts classroom mask mandate staring April 4

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn announced that given low positivity rates on campus and in the state, UConn's classrooms and instructional settings will no longer require a mask starting on Monday, April 4.
While masking is still encouraged and recommended, it will no longer be required. Faculty and staff can request masking in the classroom or offices, only as requested.
Those who wish to continue to wear a mask are open to doing so.
If a student does not wish to wear a mask they cannot be directed to do so if they do not want to.
Students are encouraged to wear a mask if they decide to wear one.
Masks will still be required on public transportation which includes buses and healthcare settings until April 18.
RELATED: Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID
