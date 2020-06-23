UConn to furlough some administrators, managers amid largest budget deficit ever

Officials say UConn is facing a shortfall of more than $50 million. Furloughs will begin in July and continue through fiscal year 2021.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — In a letter to managers and senior leaders, UConn announced that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic felt across the country, has also touched the university.

President Thomas Katsouleas reported that UConn is facing its 'largest projected budget deficit in its history.'

"While we have taken steps to ameliorate this by implementing hiring and spending restrictions, advocating for relief through the CARES act and Heroes Act and seeking state assistance, we still forecast a shortfall of more than $50 million in the best case scenario for the coming year," Katsouleas wrote.

Due to that shortfall, the university will have to furlough most non-union managers without pay.

According to the letter, that furlough period will begin in July and continue through fiscal year 2021. They will be for the equivalent of one day a month.

Katsouleas says it will equate to a pay reduction of just under 5% annually.

"Those in senior leadership roles, including me, who have the highest rates of management compensation will take the equivalent of two furlough days a month, or a pay reduction of approximately 10% annually," he wrote.

The changes apply to the Storrs, regional campuses and law school only.

The university is seeking all options to ensure no cuts that cause long term harm are made.

"Along with the entire UConn community, I appreciate the hard work of our management team, who are leading the University through this difficult time," Katsouleas said. "I recognize that our non-union management employee population is small but I believe taking these steps are necessary cost-savings measures."

In addition to furloughs, management pay raises will be cancelled.

"Consistent with SEBAC-negotiated pay raises for our unionized employees, the University had budgeted for merit increases," the letter read. "These merit increases for most non-union managers are now cancelled."

Dr. Agwunobi is announcing similar measures for non-union managers at UConn Health, according to Katsouleas.