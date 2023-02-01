UConn named ‘Economically Impactful’ institutions to elite cohort

Across the country, 85 universities have achieved IEP status.

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has been named an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University, which honors its research prowess, public and private partnerships, capacity for invention and discovery, and effectiveness in creating jobs by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.

UConn’s economic and community development, support for talent and workforce development, and technology transfer are also being celebrated as part of the designation.

According to a release, UConn’s economic impact on the state is estimated at $6.9 billion, with $320 million in state and local taxes generated. The University supports almost 32,000 jobs throughout Connecticut, including about 12,000 directly employed by UConn. For every dollar that UConn spends, it generates 94 cents in additional output elsewhere in the Connecticut economy.

“Contributing to the prosperity of our state has been a cornerstone of our identity since 1881,” said UConn President Radenka Maric in a statement. “In recent years, we have truly begun to fulfill our potential as a leading driver of economic growth and dynamic innovation for Connecticut, the region, and beyond. We’re honored by this designation, which serves as validation for what we’ve accomplished so far, and as a spur to even greater achievements in the years to come.”

Across the country, 85 universities have achieved IEP status, according to a release.

Representatives at UConn will be honored in November at the APLU’s annual meeting, held this year in Seattle.

More information is available on UConn Today.

