UConn to name new president Wednesday

The Board of Trustees is will confirm the new president during a meeting on campus.

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut is expected to announce the new president Wednesday morning.

The UConn Board of Trustees will vote during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting to appoint the University’s 17th president.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the North Reading Room of the Wilbur Cross Building at UConn Storrs, and will be live-streamed.

The new president will be introduced in a press conference when the meeting concludes.

A 50-person advisory committee was named earlier this year to search for candidates.

UConn has been led since February by Interim President Radenka Maric. She was appointed after the departure of Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, who served in the position after Thomas Katsouleas, UConn’s 16th president, stepped down in summer 2021. Katsouleas replaced Susan Herbst in 2019.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.