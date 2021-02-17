UConn plans to trim planned tuition hike, citing COVID-19 pandemic

The new proposal, which must be approved the the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312

STORRS, Conn. -- Officials at the University of Connecticut floated a plan Wednesday that would trim the school’s planned tuition hike, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. UConn had previously planned for a 4.3% increase for in-state students this coming fall. That's about $625.

The new proposal, which must be approved by the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312. The school's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the plan next week.