UConn plans to trim planned tuition hike, citing COVID-19 pandemic

The new proposal, which must be approved the the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312
Credit: FOX61

STORRS, Conn. -- Officials at the University of Connecticut floated a plan Wednesday that would trim the school’s planned tuition hike, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. UConn had previously planned for a 4.3% increase for in-state students this coming fall. That's about $625. 

The new proposal, which must be approved by the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312. The school's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the plan next week. 

Meanwhile, the state's largest teachers' union has produced a television ad urging the state to get its educators vaccinated immediately.

