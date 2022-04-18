UConn reinstates mask mandate, students confused where to wear them

The university put a mask mandate back in effect Monday for all indoor instructional settings, work spaces, and events with more than 100 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut has reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor instructional settings, workspaces, and indoor events with more than 100 people citing a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the state.

Masking is required in labs, studios, clinics, and rehearsal rooms. It will last through final exams which are in early May.

“The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in person. A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both,” the university said in the update.

Students on campus shared support for the mandate. Graduate student Madison Danton doesn’t think it should have been lifted in March.

“I honestly think it was more pointless to lift it in the first place,” he said. “We have to just stop, keep the spread in mind.”

Freshman Milad Zameeri says, while he doesn’t care if masks are required, he likes when they aren’t worn in class.

“I think it’s better without the masks because you can breathe better and sometimes you can see people and talk to them. It’s way more better of the environment,” he said.

The mandate does not include places like the Student Union or gyms. That is leaving many students confused as to what buildings they should put them on in.

“I have no idea where to wear my mask. I was at the gym and people aren’t wearing them so I’m still trying to figure it out too,” nursing senior Maribella Sousa said. “It’s just something we have to get used to going back and forth.”

FOX61 has asked the university why the update did not include all buildings and are waiting to hear back.

There are signs posted in some buildings, including the Student Union, saying they are ‘recommended.’

“I’ve heard a lot of people saying, “Okay, do I have to wear it here?” and we’re all trying to figure it out,” education sophomore Camille Terrell said.

Terrell and other students say most seem to be following it well in the classes.

The university has a 1% positivity rate with 98% of residential students partially or fully vaccinated. The Storrs campus is currently in the ‘yellow zone’ meaning physical distancing isn’t required and meeting/event spaces are at full capacity.

FOX61 reached out to other Connecticut colleges/universities to see if there are plans to reinstate a mask mandate again. A spokesperson for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said they remain optional on their campuses and do not expect that to change. Masks are still required in Quinnipiac University classrooms and areas where health care services are delivered.

Classes at UConn end in a few weeks. Students say they still support masks coming back for the time being if it keeps campus safe.

“I think for the two, three weeks, if it can make a difference even again for the seniors who have commencement or just people who are going back to family members, then I think it’s not too pointless,” Terrell said.

Lauren Dougher is a graduate student and the president of the Graduate Employee Union. She said they advocated for the mandate to stay before it was lifted last month. She’s happy masks are back for their teaching assistant students who work in the classrooms.

“We are glad to see that mask mandate go back into effect, especially with the rising numbers,” she said. “We have a lot of teaching assistants who we work with and, being in classrooms with a lot of students, we don’t really know what’s going on.”

The university says it will continue to update its measures based on data and circumstances.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.