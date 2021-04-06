UConn to require students to get vaccinated for fall semester

Officials say students will have opportunities to request exemptions for medical or other reasons.

MANSFIELD, Conn — Students at the University of Connecticut will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

A spokesperson for the university told FOX61 that the university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the policy change on Friday.

According to officials, students will have opportunities to request exemptions for medical or other reasons.

UConn's announcement comes after Wesleyan and Yale, both made the vaccine a requirement for students.

Interim President Andrew Agwunobi says vaccinations are the single most important step in ensuring the Storrs campus will be safe.

UConn says when students return in August, those who were unable to get vaccinated during in the summer will be provided the shots at UConn Student Health and Wellness (ShaW).

During the BOT meeting, the public was welcome to speak.

University officials say over 60 percent of Storrs residential students are already vaccinated.

A survey found that students still waiting do plan to become vaccinated, according to UConn.

The university's fall semester is scheduled to begin August 30.

