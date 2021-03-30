UConn sends message to its community following several incidents of hateful conduct and speech

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut released a message to its community Tuesday addressing several incidents regarding hateful conduct and speech directed at members on Storrs campus.
The school cited ant-Semitic graffiti on a building near Hillel and "deeply" offensive comments aimed at members of the LGBTQ community.
"Our disappointment is matched only by our concern: Any such attack on students, faculty, or staff members is totally unacceptable and has no place at this University," said UConn officials in a written statement.
UConn said it's taking the incidents seriously and anyone who violates the Student Code of Conduct or the law will face disciplinary measures from the school and the police depending on the incident.
An FBI report has shown that hate crimes in the United States have risen to the highest level in more than a decade.
UConn also released resources to help strengthen its community by celebrating diversity.
- The Office for Diversity and Inclusion, which offers a wealth of resources and information, as well as the ability to report a bias incident.
- The Office of Institutional Equity, which administers UConn’s non-discrimination policies and offers a suite of vital trainings.
- The cultural centers on campus, which provide students with a truly remarkable range of programs, as well as offering supportive, sustaining environments for students from a diverse range of backgrounds.
- The faith communities that serve UConn, offering spiritual support and direction to the rich variety of traditions in our community.
- The Center for Students with Disabilities, which provides outstanding support and programming for our students.
University officials ended the message by condemning the acts and stating the community will overcome this as a united school.
