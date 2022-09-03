UConn student airlifted to hospital after struck by car on Storrs campus

The student struck by the vehicle was taken from the scene by ambulance and then LifeStar airlifted them to Hartford Hospital.

STORRS, Connecticut — A UConn student is recovering after being hit by a car on the Storrs campus overnight Saturday.

UConn emergency personnel responded just after 1 a.m. to the incident in front of the University's Safety Complex on North Eagleville Road.

The student struck by the vehicle was taken from the scene by ambulance and then LifeStar airlifted them to Hartford Hospital. The unidentified student's condition is not known but he is reported to be conscious and alert, the university said.

A preliminary investigation reveals the student went onto the road in front of the vehicle, which did not have time to stop, officials said. The driver is not affiliated with the university.

This investigation is ongoing.

