Another UConn student arrested in connection with post NCAA win vandalism

A second student faces additional charges.

STORRS, Conn. — A University of Connecticut student has been arrested on charges in connection to vandalism on campus following the NCAA Championship win by the Men's Basketball team earlier this month. Another student faces additional charges as well.

Justin Tatsapaugh, 20, of New Hartford, was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Officials said these were in addition to other charges he faces after being arrested that evening by UConn Police. Tatsapaugh was released on a $3,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on April 27.

Jose Oliveras Suarez, 19. of Hartford was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Riot 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Oliveras Suarez was released on a $3,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on April 25.

University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement, "Due to federal student privacy laws, UConn can’t discuss whether specific individuals are facing potential discipline under the Student Code of Conduct. Generally speaking, though, students found to have violated the code can face sanctions up to and including expulsion."

Officials said in court documents, "During the celebrations after the UConn men’s basketball national championship victory, Tatsapaugh repeatedly struck a marked UConn Police patrol vehicle with a metal bollard pole causing over $2,500 in damage. Tatsapaugh also threw multiple metal chairs against the glass windows of the Student Union dining area in an attempt to damage them. Crowds of bystanders were gathered around Tatsapaugh during these acts and were placed at risk of injury by his actions. These acts were captured on surveillance video as well as in numerous social media posts."

Additionally, officials said, "Oliveras Suarez assisted a group of subjects in flipping a UConn-owned van outside the Benton Museum of Art. A large crowd was gathered around the van and were placed at risk of injury by the group’s actions, and the damage to the van was estimated at $20,020.15. Oliveras Suarez’s participation was clearly shown in numerous videos posted to social media."

