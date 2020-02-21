Students' arrest over racial slur prompts review of ridicule law

Free speech advocates say that while the students' comments were offensive, they were not criminal.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officials are considering repealing a century-old state law that bans ridiculing people based on race, religion and other factors, because of free speech concerns.

The legislation is in response to the arrests of two University of Connecticut students accused of breaking the 1917 law by saying a racial slur in a campus apartment complex parking lot last fall.

