UConn allowing students to move back into residence halls early due to anticipated snowstorm

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut is allowing students to return to campus residence halls in Storrs and Stamford earlier due to the forecasted snowstorm for Saturday.

Residential students can move back in starting Friday, Jan. 28. Card access will be reactivated at 7 a.m.

On the Storrs campus, the dining halls at Whitney, South and Northwest will be open on Friday.

Arrival COVID testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Ground Floor of Rome in Storrs.

As for the Stamford campus, Sunday will also be a move-in day for students.

Students who need to pick up a key or want to change their move-in date will receive additional information from their respective Residential Life department about check-in times on Friday.

Just before the new year, the university announced that the first two weeks of classes would be held remotely due to the recent COVID surge. Classes started on Jan. 18 and will be online through Jan. 29.

