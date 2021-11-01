UConn students' move-in process changed due to ongoing pandemic

Usually, the whole family gets to join in on the move-in process, but for this upcoming semester there are restrictions in place to keep students safe.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is getting ready for students to move back onto campus for the spring semester, but things are looking a little different due to the pandemic.

Usually, the whole family gets to join in on the move-in process, but for this upcoming semester there are restrictions in place to keep students safe:

Students are set to come back to campus starting January 16th but are required to get a negative COVID-19 test before arrival.

Students are only allowed one vehicle at their move-in location and are only allowed one person to help with the move-in process.

Masks must be worn at all times and when unloading is complete.

Guests need to leave campus to minimize the number of people at any given time in the residence halls.

Last semester, a total of 362 positive cases were documented for students living on the Storrs campus.

UConn has launched a new website to help schedule vaccinations.

Currently, online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are now available at UConn Health for anyone eligible under Phase 1A of the State’s vaccine rollout. UConn said online scheduling access will be expanded for future phases as they develop.

Governor Ned Lamont last week mentioned that the finalization of Phase 1B and 1C is expected to arrive by this week.

The current prioritization for Phase 1B includes those 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

Connecticut is currently in Phase 1A. Those eligible for vaccines are: