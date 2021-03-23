UConn to get $500,000 grant from USDA to study egg safety at smaller farms

Part of an $11 million Federal program to improve quality of life in farm communities

STORRS, Conn. -- The University of Connecticut has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study egg safety at smaller and medium farms.

The grant is part of an $11 million federal program to improve the quality of life in farm communities.

The USDA said the grant will study “a comprehensive probiotic-based approach to promote layer performance, layer health and egg safety for small and midsize farms.”

“Few groups are as resilient and as determined as American farm families,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a press release. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is committed to creating a fairer, more equitable system for farms of all sizes to compete and remain profitable.

He continued: "This investment in innovative research will give these family farms the tools they need to be more sustainable, profitable and productive as they face agricultural and economic challenges. When American farmers have a chance to compete, they have a greater chance at succeeding.”

