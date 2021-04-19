UConn's Stamford campus being equipped with 5G system

It will make the regional campus one of the first in the nation to have a dedicated 5G network.

STAMFORD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is setting up a high-speed internet system across its Stamford regional campus, which officials say will give students and researchers access to 5G technology for classes and research.

The system is scheduled to go online in time for the fall semester.

Terrence Cheng is the director of UConn Stamford.

He says the network will allow for projects and course offerings that were not previously possible in fields such as the development of mobile applications, 3D graphics and wearable technology.

