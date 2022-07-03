Donations to Ukraine pour in as humanitarian crisis worsens

The Ukrainian National Home is asking for money and has created a Ukrainian relief account at the Ukrainian Credit Union in Wethersfield

HARTFORD, Conn. — Donations continue to pour in from across Connecticut to help the people of Ukraine who are fleeing their war-torn homeland amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian National Home in Hartford is accepting donations until 7:00 p.m. Monday in this first batch of donations. All the items will get put on a truck, driven to New Jersey, loaded onto an airplane and then flown near Ukraine where humanitarian relief organizations distribute it for the final mile.

“Pray for peace. Please pray for peace,” urged Ukrainian-American Catherine Zastawsky.

A global humanitarian relief effort has kicked into high gear.

“I feel compelled to help because I feel they had no choice. They had to leave their country. The men are staying behind but the women and children are going,” explained Cheryl Walker, who brought bags of items to donate.

TODAY: The Ukrainian National Home in Hartford is filling up with donations as the humanitarian crisis is Ukraine worsens. This is what they’ve collected since just Saturday. @FOX61News 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/M8L3VgiiK3 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 7, 2022

Vehicle after vehicle pulled up to the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford offloading donations Monday, everything from food and medical supplies to clothing and diapers.

Catherine Zastawsky is president of the Ukrainian National Home and has family in Ukraine.

“They are extremely grateful for all the support they are getting from the United States and from Connecticut,” she said.

With over 500 boxes sorted and weighed, now comes the difficult part, getting it there. At a cost of $2.50 a pound the Ukrainian National Home is asking for money and has created an account at the Ukrainian Credit Union in Wethersfield.

TODAY: @SenBlumenthal gathers with Ukrainian Americans outside the Ukrainian Credit Union in Wethersfield. He is calling for $10-billion more in humanitarian aid and calling for @POTUS to lift the 125,000 person annual cap on refugees allowed to enter the U.S. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Wfpr2jPcax — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 7, 2022

It’s where Sen. Richard Blumenthal was on Monday, calling on Congress to approve another $10 billion in emergency relief aid to Ukraine.

“(This relief aid) will enable humanitarian assistance but also military aid,” he explained.

He’s also calling on President Joe Biden to raise the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States each year which right now stands at 125,000.

“It offers them a period of refuge in this country. An escape from the bombs and starvation,” he said.

Blumenthal said he will push for Polish fighter jets to be moved into Ukraine to secure the air space.

