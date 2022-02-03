A.M. Bagels in Derby to donate proceeds on Saturday to Ukraine relief efforts

A.M. Bagels will be making special blue and yellow bagels as well as their regular selection.

DERBY, Conn — Those with ties to Ukraine, who live in Connecticut, say it is amazing to see how the state has supported the eastern European nation in so many ways. Another example: a Derby business, whose owner was born in Ukraine, and is now helping to raise some dough with dough.

A.M. Bagel, on New Haven Ave. (Route 34) in Derby, is a small business, with a big heart. And they’re doing their part to support war-torn Ukraine this coming Saturday.

"It means everything to me," said Myron Seniw, who owns A.M. Bagel. "It's my heritage, my culture, where I was born."

He and his mother emigrated from Ukraine when he was four years old.

Seniw and his wife, Alexis, who have been doing bang-up bagel business since they opened their doors a year and a half ago, wanted to do their part to honor his roots.

"So, on Saturday we will be making blue and yellow bagels as well as all of our other flavors," said Alexis Seniw.

"We're hoping to make over 1,000 of our blue and yellow bagels and for regular bagels, it's gonna be about 2,500, if not more," said Myron Seniw.

This number would represent more than they have ever sold in one day. And all of the proceeds are going to be given to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee.

"We are donating everything, 100% (of all sales) from that day," said Alexis Seniw. "So, anything you purchase here that day we're donating that money. So, you can get cream cheese, coffee, whatever you want we're going to donate all of it."

And, if you can't make it to A.M. Bagel on Saturday, you are encouraged to consider making an online donation to UUARC.

"We've gotten emails and phone calls saying that hey listen I've donated is there anything else I can do," said Myron Seniw.

But, there's added incentive to come Saturday.

"Ladies from the church (St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, New Haven) are actually coming to make poppy strudel," said Alexis Seniw. "So we'll have that for a donation, which you can purchase outside."

The best advice from the customers and owners alike: get here early on Saturday. They are open from 8 AM until 1 PM or until all of the bagels are sold out.

