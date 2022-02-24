Ukrainian Catholic Churches hold services due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine

"Praying is the only thing we can do right now and nothing else," said Luda Yurkevych a Ukrainian-American from Burlington.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — For those in Connecticut with ties to Ukraine, the safety of their loved ones has been the only thing on their minds.

"My parents and my brother's family's also there. So it's sad. We are from the west part of the country but you never know where the military will go," said Luda Yurkevych of Burlington.

Russia's attack on their native country left them scared and restless.

"Praying is the only thing we can do right now and nothing else," Luda said.

Thursday night, more than a dozen Ukrainian Catholic Churches held services at the same time, trusting in the power of prayer.

"It's kind of a way to keep us all together, keep us united, especially because we're far away but we still want to show support for what's going on and I think this is one way that we can all make sure that we're staying together," said Kateryna Yurkevych.

Believing they are stronger together, people said this conflict has only united the Ukrainian community even more.

"Ukraine just wants their own sovereignty, their own independence. Ukrainian people are wonderful. They just want to raise their families," said Andrew Fal of Berlin.

Ukraine's history is a long and difficult one, but its people are described as resilient.

"Russia's always thought of it as little Russia, but Ukraine is separate. It has its own language, culture, people," Fal said.

Some commended the U.S.' actions in response to the attack, with the president announcing more sanctions against Russia. However, they're not sure it will be enough.

"We're hoping this is going to help a little bit but I don't know it doesn't look like it's helping much," Luda said.

