Ukrainian Catholic community prepares to celebrate Holy Week as war continues in Europe

Father Kiril Manolev with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Colchester says the Holy Week will be a difficult one as the war enters its ninth week.

COLCHESTER, Conn — The Catholic community started the celebrations of Holy Week with Palm Sunday, meant to commemorate Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem.

Ukrainians will celebrate Holy Week as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its ninth week. Father Kiril Manolev with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Colchester says it will be difficult few days.

“My thoughts are mixed and confused and still don’t understand why even this is going on,” he said. “Seeing innocent people losing their lives: children, women, I know the soldiers also dying, but when you see people like children especially, it touches you.”

The priest said it’s difficult to remember the good memories shared as the war continues. The thoughts go back to Ukraine. He has many friends in the European country impacted by the war. Father Manolev says the churches remain open, helping as they can.

He said the church suffers who people do.

Palm Sunday for the Ukrainian Catholic community is “difficult,” one Colchester Father tells us. Tonight, how the church is honoring Holy Week while their home country enters week 9 of war against Russia. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lLtQfklUxY — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) April 10, 2022

“When people are rejoicing, the church also rejoices and now we’re entering into the Holy Week,” he said. “As Christians, as believers, we still try to keep up our hope. Not on the world, this world, but God.”

Pope Francis is asking for an Easter truce. The Colchester priest says Christians need time to practice their religion in both countries.

He says there are upwards of 25,000 Ukrainians in Connecticut. Since the start of the war, he said the church has seen increased support from those of all religious backgrounds.

“When you see them here with you, with our small, especially our small community, it gives us a lot of hope,” he said. “We feel that support greatly when you see a few more faces.”

The last two Holy Weeks have been impacted by the pandemic. Father Manolev was hoping this one would be better, but he said seems difficult.

