UPDATE: Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies now assisting in search for 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has postponed Sunday's baseball doubleheader with the University of Hartford as university police continue to investigate a social media threat made Saturday.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have joined the search for Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H., University of Maine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said Sunday afternoon.

Nagle said officials have no information that Zarechian is in the area but has added police patrols and taken other precautions "out of an absolute abundance of caution."

The University of Maine Police Department on Saturday evening asked for help from the public in locating Zarechian following what they said was a threat on social media.

Police said Zarechian is 5' 9", 150 pounds, with dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark complexion.

He was last seen driving an older model BMW with the New Hampshire license plate RICCH.

Police ask that if you see Zarechian, you call 207-581-4040.

The University of Maine Police Department asked members of the Orono community to "remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

Among Students on campus Sunday morning, mixed feelings about the situation.

"For some of the things like getting the updates once in a while, definitely made me feel uneasy, but I would of also liked to have a bit more context I think because the messages we were getting were kind of the same over and over again, honestly my mom was more concerned than I was," said UMaine student Ilaria Bargini.

"I mean I came to the gym today on campus today so yeah, I personally I'm not too worried about it," said UMaine student Bryson Msdonough.

"Some of my friends who live on a dorm last night she said she cried because she never experienced this kind of situation, so she was afraid to come out of the dorm so most students decided to stay in the dorms and for me personally I just locked the door," said UMaine student Charni Chanapatdaychaporn.

Out of an abundance of caution, Maine and Hartford baseball chose to cancel today's doubleheader due to an ongoing campus investigation of a threat made on social media.



More info: https://t.co/7yWqYydLE9 — Maine Baseball (@MaineBaseball) April 18, 2021

On Sunday evening, University of Maine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in attempting to locate 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian, related to a social media threat.

"We have no indication that he is in the area, but are taking precautions in case he were to arrive anywhere in the vicinity," added Nagle.

The University of Maine campus is not in lockdown. Out of an absolute abundance of caution, there are extra police patrols in the area, and community members are reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you see something, please say something.

The Manchester man was last seen driving an older model green BMW, NH plate RICCH. Zarechian is 5’ 9”, 150 lbs., dark hair/eyes/complexion.

We encourage everyone always to be mindful of their surroundings and we reiterate that advice in this case. If anyone sees Zarechian or his vehicle, please call 207-581-4040.

She said UMaine had received no confirmation that the car had been located.

Orono Police Capt. Dan Merrill said the department is aware of the situation and is on alert.

An officer at the Manchester (N.H.) Police Department had no comment on the situation.