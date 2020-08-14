Death of Uncasville inmate strangled with COVID-19 mask ruled a suicide

32-year-old Daniel Ocasio, of Windsor died Wednesday morning at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.

MONTVILLE, Conn — An autopsy has been completed following the death of an inmate who was found strangled with a mask issued to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Connecticut Chief State's Medical Examiner told FOX61 the cause of death was hanging and the manner was suicide.

A correctional staff member was conducting a routine tour when they discovered an inmate sitting on his bunk with a ligature tied around his neck, Department of Correction officials said.

Correctional and medical staff called 911 and began emergency and life saving measures immediately.

Ocasio was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:55 a.m.

According to a release, Ocasio entered the prison on August 5 and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a charge of third-degree burglary.