Unclaimed $100,000 lottery ticket purchased in Berlin will expire March 7

BERLIN, Connecticut — Check your pockets! The Connecticut Lottery says someone purchased a Cash5 ticket with a five-number match worth $100,000 for the September 8, 2020 drawing and has yet to claim it. The winning ticket, sold at the Mobil Mart on Chamberlain Highwayin the Kensington section of Berlin, will expire on March 7, 2021 unless it is claimed by that date.



The winning Cash5 numbers drawn on September 8 were 3 - 4 - 9 - 16 - 17.



If you've got that winner, you can go to any CT Lottery retailer on or before Sunday, March 7th to have your ticket validated through their terminal. All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date.



For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, visit ctlottery.org/unclaimed.