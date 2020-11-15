HARWINTON, Conn. — With everything going on in the world today, we can all use a delicious, sweet treat to lift our spirits. And what can do that better than a perfectly crafted, hand-made piece of chocolate! I visit Underground Truffles in Harwinton to see how owner and chocolatier Lisa McDonald crafts truffles by hand and why she only uses cocoa from Ecuador.
Community Karen: Underground Truffles in Harwinton
