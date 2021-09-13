15th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to raise money for childhood cancer foundation

The race will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein will once again emcee the event!

WINDSOR, Conn. — Members of a local community are coming together in an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer.

The Union Street Tavern of Windsor will host their 15th Annual Tavern Trot on Sunday, September 19 at 20 Union Street, Windsor, CT.

Organizers say walkers and runners are welcome, as all proceeds of the event will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein will once again emcee the event!

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the race will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

The Union Street Tavern Trot is a 3.5 mile road and trail race through the historic Windsor Center, USATF-certified #CT0917JHP and Manchester Road Race qualifier. Cash prizes are awarded to top finishers.

The event will feature live entertainment, free refreshments, food and beer.

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.