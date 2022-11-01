United Way reducing 211 Housing Crisis Line Service hours

This change does not impact the other 211 services or the 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The United Way of Connecticut's Housing Crisis 211 Line will no longer have operators working 24/7.

The new service hours, effective Tuesday, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

This comes as housing crisis calls have increased, and resulted in exceeding the funded capacity of that specific hotline.

"To better serve callers facing a housing crisis, we are changing our service to concentrate our staffing capacity during the times the majority of these callers seek assistance," the United Way of Connecticut said.

This change does not impact the other 211 services or the 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline; those will remain accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The housing crisis line handles calls from Connecticut residents who identify as homeless or are at immediate risk of becoming homeless. Over 157,000 housing crisis calls were made to 211 so far this year.

