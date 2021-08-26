UHart president to take temporary leave as wife battles critical health condition

President Gregory Woodward's wife Penny is now receiving hospice care at home.

HARTFORD, Conn — University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward is taking a temporary leave, the school announced this week.

Officials said Woodward is stepping back to be by his wife Penny's side as she battles leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a condition she's had for the past three years.

According to a statement from the university, her condition recently entered a more critical stage and she is receiving hospice care at home.

Woodward will be with his wife and their children until returning to campus later this fall.

Board of Regents Chair David Gordon asked the campus community to join him in sending the Woodward family collective strength, love, and prayers.

“I know you share my support and concern for Penny and the Woodward family during this very difficult time,” Gordon said. “We look forward to welcoming President Woodward back later in the semester.”

The board appointed Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Fred Sweitzer, along with Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Boxer to serve as co-leaders during the interim.

