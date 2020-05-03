Unknown person may have emptied Fotis Dulos’ bank box before he died

No will was found

FARMINGTON, Conn. — An investigation into the estate of Fotis Dulos has revealed a mystery.

The contents of a jointly owned safe deposit box are believed to have been emptied by an unknown person before his death. Newly obtained probate documents show Fotis Dulos maintained the jointly owned safe deposit box at People’s United Bank. Christopher Hug, the court appointed administrator of the Dulos estate wants to subpoena bank records to determine who took the contents of the bank box and what they were.

Christopher Hug says he’s spent more than 10 hours at the Jefferson Crossing home searching through files. Hug found a lot of interesting things but he did not find a will. Hug also determined Fotis Dulos was flat broke and so was his business, the ForeGroup, a luxury home construction company. ”It doesn’t unfortunately appear that there are a tremendous amount of liquid assets,” said Hug. Document reveal the ForeGroup had a cash balance of zero at the time Fotis died.

Hug says People’s United Bank may imminently move to foreclose on 80, 84, and 88 Mountain Spring Road in Farmington. A list of all his Dulos’ properties reveals debt and liens that total more than $7-million. “If your mortgage payments are not getting made and your mortgage is going up, you want to take care of that. That only happens if you sell it,” said Attorney Jim Bergenn of Shipman & Goodwin. The homes will eventually be sold.

The only significant asset of Dulos was an individual retirement account valued at about $195,000, but the account did not contain a beneficiary, so it will be liquidated. The money will be used to maintain his home, appraise what was found inside, defend against foreclosure and prepare it for sale. “We also want to make sure that the estate protects potential suits that he may have and other potential claims…Those are things that we want to make sure are not lost in the rush to divvy up all of his property,” remarked Fotis Dulos’ former defense attorney Kevin Smith.

Dulos’ property on initial inventory includes a motorcycle, a BMW sedan, a utility trailer, household furnishings, equipment and some guns which were all turned over to Farmington Police before his death. The assets of Fotis Dulos will now need be appraised. Appraisal is set for Friday, March 6th.