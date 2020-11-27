Holidays and Black Friday will look different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic

This time last year, people were already starting to shop looking for that sweet deal.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The holidays look different this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back Black Friday shopping to a later time for many stores.

Fast forward to today and you can see signs of some stores getting ready but the feeling of the holidays according to people is not the same.

Mike Davis said, "The whole virus I think is cautious and they are not gathering as much and you have to worry because you don't know who has it."

In Ellington, Laurie Bostiga said something different; Bostiga said, “I'm actually glad the stores are closed on Thanksgiving… It has had people reexamine their family values and really taught us what's important and especially today on Thanksgiving... we really do give thanks for our families and our friends."

To lift spirits, Ken Keeney in Glastonbury already putting up his Christmas show lights for all to see.

Kenney said, "I just feel it's very important for people especially around the holidays to have spirit and joy and in the times that we are dealing with now it's just kind of a break and gain an almost sense of normalcy."

To create this winter wonderland Keeney had had help from little elves or his children.

His son, laughter, and family friend say this light show is meant not just for them, but for their community.

Riley Keeney said, "I feel like this should be able to help people... you know 5 minutes of joy are all we really need this year."

The family friend, Emily Selander added, "This gives other people joy, and it makes me happy to see other people happy too."

The yearly Christmas display will start this weekend for everyone to see. Keeney says people can come see frosty the snowman and others starting around 5:00 pm at 1968 Chalker Hill road in Glastonbury.

The Keeney household says this year has been a challenge for everyone, but as we start to get into the holiday season, remember to reflect and know we will get through this together.

Selander said, "Things will get better and 2021 is coming, hopefully, next year will be better."

"I think that if we stay safe, and get the vaccine, and maintain social distancing and wear those masks over the next year that we will be celebrating a bigger and happier thanksgiving next year,” said Bostiga.