UPDATE: Suspect of fatal Manchester shooting has been detained

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police provide an update on a fatal incident on August 2nd, 2020

State Police have identify Gregory Allan Crichlow (24) of Springfield, MA as the suspect of a double homicide reported last August at Buckland Hills Commuter Lot in Manchester, which resulted in two deaths.

Crichlow has been arrested by warrant and charged with two counts of murder. He was taken into custody after a surveillance operation that ended at a traffic operation in Hartford.