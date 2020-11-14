UPDATE: Woman arrested on the Plymouth shooting on Friday

The person is held in a $2.5 million bond

PLYMOUTH, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested 43-year-old Naomi Bell of 104 North Main St. in Plymouth for shooting two children inside of the home Friday night.

Police said a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old were shot. Both children were taken to the hospital, one died, and the other is in critical condition.

State police said they are waiting on results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner before identifying which victim was killed.

Plymouth police were called to the home around 7 p.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting. Police said someone who was inside the home at the time called 911. Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad is investigating the incident and was still at the scene Saturday morning.