The United States Marshals Service says one person was shot and killed by task force members after the person pulled a gun while resisting arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say buildings were vandalized and businesses looted after a man was shot and killed by federal law enforcement task force members in an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) says task force members arrived around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to apprehend the subject of a state arrest warrant for illegal firearms possession.

USMS spokesman Chief Deputy Michael Fuller said in a released statement that the suspect was sitting in a vehicle and failed to comply with officer's commands and produced a handgun, at which point law enforcement fatally fired on the suspect.

Fuller says a woman in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries caused by flying glass.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is continuing to operate as the lead investigative body as an investigation into the incident continues.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) St. Paul Division also responded to the shooting to assist the agencies currently investigating.

ATF is responding to an officer involved shooting incident that occurred in the Uptown area of Minneapolis this afternoon and will be on scene in a support capacity to assist investigating agencies. — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 3, 2021

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming was on the scene of the busy corner near LA Fitness and Libertine restaurant.

Witnesses who live and work nearby told Rahming they heard at least 10 to 15 shots. Community activist groups that work to curb violence were also at the scene.

Rahming reported that multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Vehicles from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department can be seen. KARE 11's Lou Raguse also reported ATF agents at the scene.

According to Rahming, a crowd of onlookers has also gathered at the scene.

Witnesses who live and work nearby tell me they heard at least 10-15 shots. Community activist groups working to curb violence and deescalate tensions are also on scene. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/XmnnHg1DD7 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) June 3, 2021

Crowd is growing as we wait to find out exactly what happened here at the intersection of S Girard Av and W Lake St. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/J6SvcRK9lI — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) June 3, 2021

KARE 11's Lou Raguse earlier reported a crowd of about 100 people had gathered near Girard Avenue and Lake Street. He also confirmed ATF agents were at the scene.

Witnesses who live here say they heard *a lot* of shots coming from the parking garage. About 100 people present on Lake St right now including nearby residents, anti-police protesters, and organized violence-interrupters. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) June 3, 2021

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said in an email to reporters early Friday that some who had gathered vandalized “numerous” buildings and looted in the area. Images and video of a burning dumpster were posted on social media, and windows were shown smashed.

A KARE 11 crew in Uptown Friday morning noticed the CVS Pharmacy was closed and had boarded-up windows.

Elder says arrest totals from Thursday night's unrest should be available by midday Friday.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article cited an incorrect report that the person killed was a murder suspect who was shot by a deputy. The U.S. Marshals office now says the person was wanted for weapons possession by a felon, and was shot by a member of their task force.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will post new details as they become available.

