'Sneakerhead Invasion' expo coming to Hartford

More than 100 vendors will be in attendance at the Urban Collab's Sneaker Expo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Calling all sneakerheads, there’s a big event coming up this spring that is sure to catch your eye.

The Urban Collab is putting on a sneaker expo at Hartford’s XL Center.

Urban Collab CEO Sheba Vaughan Williams said she and her partner Samantha got the idea for the event after attending sneaker expos in other cities.

“My partner Samantha and I had just graduated with our master’s and I thought what’s a better way to bring individuals under the same roof and have a really loving, safe, fun, caring atmosphere,” Williams said. “We thought, 'Why don’t we hold a sneaker expo?' And then from there, we’ll be able to engage others in more fulfilling work.”

Sheba and Samantha created The Urban Collab to shine a light on local businesses that offer urban streetwear and sneakers.

They collaborate with other businesses on social media promotional content, to help those businesses expand their reach to new audiences.

“Sneaker boutiques are really on the rise right now,” Williams said. “So, we try to highlight those individuals that are starting their own businesses and are really out here trying to make a difference in their community.”

The sneaker expo will include more than 100 resellers, raffle giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth, and much more.

Williams described the event as a great networking opportunity for those in attendance.

“It’s going to be very collaborative with the community,” Williams said. “We have a lot of organizations that are coming together to partner with us to make this event right. “

The Urban Collab is currently working to expand their offerings outside of the showroom, Williams said they plan to begin working with local school districts as well.

Although the event isn’t until April 24th, The Urban Collab is offering an incentive to people who snag their tickets early.

Right now, they’re entering the first 100 ticketholders into a giveaway for a PlayStation 5.

Click here to purchase tickets.

