US Attorney's office in Boston looking for victims in microcap investment fraud scheme

Feds believe scheme generated up to approximately $165 million in fraudulent stock sale proceeds

BOSTON — Federal authorities are asking victims of a multi-million dollar "penny stock ' investment scheme to contact them as the men who ran it are awaiting sentencing.

Officials said Roger Knox, the founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm, and Richard Targett-Adams, who assisted in the firm’s operation, participated in a massive global securities fraud scheme that the government believes generated up to approximately $165 million in fraudulent stock sale proceeds.

If you believe you were a victim of the scheme, the the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts wants to talk to you.

Individuals who traded in one or more of the securities listed here during the time period indicated, and believe that they may be potential victims of this fraud, should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

Email submissions are due by Nov. 30. For more information, visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office website.

In the email, please indicate the security traded and the transaction details for the trade(s): date(s), number of shares, price, whether it was bought or sold, and an assessment of gains or losses. Please also indicate whether there is supporting documentation, and a victim assistance specialist will assist you in transferring it in a secure manner.

"According to officials in a press release, "The defendants were previously charged in federal court in Boston. Knox pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud in January 2020, and he is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021. Targett-Adams pleaded guilty to securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and money laundering in June 2019, and he is currently scheduled to be sentenced on April 2, 2021."