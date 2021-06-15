US Coast Guard Eagle arrives in Iceland and hosts meeting with Iceland's Department of State

The Tall Ship hosted tours and let both countries' officials extend the partnership and collaboration.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland — The New London based United States Coast Guard Eagle arrived in Reykjavik, Iceland last week and was the meeting place for some of Iceland's state heads and US federal officials.

The tall ship hosted tours and let both countries' officials extend the partnership and collaboration.

"It was a great pleasure to discuss the challenges we share with such dedicated colleagues learning more about our partner agencies and their operations," said USCG Vice Adm. Steven Poulin.

Poulin also praised Iceland's work in the Artic Council and Artic Coast Guard Forum

The Eagle's crew also held a wreath laying ceremony for the USCG Hamilton which was torpedoed by a German submarine in 1942 while patrolling off the coast of Reykjavik and killed 32 people.