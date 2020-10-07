U.S. Mint releases new coin themed after Connecticut National Park

The new coin will show Weir Farm National Historic Park, which is the only national park in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The U.S. Mint announced it is offering a new special edition of quarters showing a historic landmark in Connecticut.

The coin will show Weir Farm National Historic Park, which is the only national park in Connecticut. The 68-acre park contains 15 historic structures including barns, studios, and outbuildings.

The tails side of the coin will feature an artist painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. According to the U.S. Mint's website, the coin's imagery was inspired by " various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment. "

The sculptor was Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill and designed by Artistic Infusion Program Justin Kunz.

