U.S. Sen. Murphy shares winning essays of his 5th annual ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Day essay contest’

HARTFORD, Conn — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Monday the 15 winners of his fifth annual ‘Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Essay Contest.’ This year, Murphy received close to 2,800 entries from elementary, middle, and high school students from across Connecticut reflecting on Dr. King’s dream and their own aspirations.

“The events of the past year have laid bare the mass inequities in our country and, as we reflect on Dr. King’s dream for justice and equality in America, it is clear we still have a way to go,” said Murphy. “The essays submitted by students across Connecticut continue to give me hope. I’m certain that if these students continue to stay engaged in their community and reject the sins of our past, we’ll realize Dr. King’s dream sooner rather than later.”