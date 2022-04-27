U.S. Senate confirms Vanessa Avery as Connecticut's first Black U.S. Attorney

"This is an incredible and historic moment for Connecticut," said Attorney General William Tong.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Vanessa Avery has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the first Black United States Attorney for Connecticut.

Avery was nominated in January and was one of six other nominees from states across the country to be nominated as a U.S. Attorney to their district.

Both of Connecticut's U.S. Senators applauded the Senate’s approval. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Avery is "...fair and tough and will follow the facts and law to deter and punish wrongdoers. Vanessa is a dedicated and diligent public servant with broad experiences across the legal profession that will no doubt inform and inspire her work as U.S. Attorney,” said Blumenthal. “Connecticut is lucky to have her leadership and I am proud to have recommended her nomination to the White House with Senator Murphy.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that Connecticut "...is fortunate that we will be able to benefit from her extensive legal experience, commitment to fairness and equity in criminal justice, and devotion to the rule the law."

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also praised Avery's confirmation.

"This is an incredible and historic moment for Connecticut, for our legal profession, and our justice system. Vanessa Avery is everything right about public service. She is a daughter of New Haven and its public schools and brings her deep Connecticut roots and connections with her to the Department of Justice. She is thoughtful, incredibly hardworking, exceptionally qualified, and the kind of colleague and team member everyone wishes to have. I am so proud of Vanessa and this well-deserved accomplishment. I will miss her leadership and guidance in the Office of the Attorney General, but look forward to continuing to work closely with her in her new role,” said Attorney General Tong.

A native of the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven, Avery attended Yale University for her undergraduate degree and earned her law degree at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Avery currently serves as the Associate Attorney General for Enforcement, Litigation and Investigations in the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General.

