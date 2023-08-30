US Sen. Murphy tests positive for COVID

Murphy was supposed to start his multi-day Walk Across Connecticut journey in Stafford on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy's annual Walk Across Connecticut has been put on hold after he tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning.

Murphy was supposed to start his multi-day journey in Stafford and walk to Manchester on Wednesday.

Murphy said he is "so bummed" about postponing his walk, and he shared his disappointment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I was super excited to start my annual Walk Across Connecticut today, but I started getting some mild COVID symptoms last night. I tested this morning and I’m positive," he tweeted.

Murphy treks The Walk Across Connecticut annually, which provides the opportunity to speak to residents of various towns and cities about topics of importance and feedback. Murphy then reports that feedback to his colleagues in Washington.

This walk will be rescheduled for later this year, Murphy said.

Murphy also tested positive for COVID back in April 2022.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.