Use force education; going to the mat for fellow officers in Manchester

Just after George Floyd died during the now-notorious incident in Minneapolis, Rob Magao was outspoken about the tactics employed by officers.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Rob Magao is a 23-year police veteran who retired from the West Hartford Police Department as a detective three years ago. Magao is also a black belt in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu who teaches fellow officers grappling and use of force tactics to better prepare them for what they might encounter on the beat.

“I was disgusted,” said Magao. “I couldn’t believe what I was watching to be honest with you.”

From his academy in Manchester, Magao offers courses for officers from all over the world and dozens of officers from Connecticut departments.

“We teach people, not just police officers,” Magao added, “to protect themselves but also have the confidence to understand that they don’t always have to resort to the “hammer” – there are other tactics they can utilize to get the same result, a better result with less force.”