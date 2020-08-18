Watch Live: Rep. Larson (CT-01) hosts a press conference to discuss steps he and the House of Representatives are taking to support the USPS

Connecticut Attorney General Tong will announce legal action being taken against new USPS policy changes

HARTFORD, Conn — As the outcry against new United States Postal Service (USPS) policy changes continue, Connecticut leaders and lawmakers are making their voice known.

In three separate events Tuesday, they will denounce the Trump Administration's operational changes to the USPS.

Starting at 11 a.m., Representative John Larson (CT-01) will host a press conference to discuss steps he and the House of Representatives are taking to support the USPS. Rep. Larson says that the administration's changes to the service will degrade the postal service, delay mail, and make it harder for Americans to vote by mail in the upcoming election. He will be joined by East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc.

Late last week, Larson announced he would be introducing legislation to protect USPS.

At 12:30 p.m., Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will hold a press conference alongside postal workers and seniors to express their outrage in delivery delays of prescription medications and other essentials. Sen. Blumenthal will call on the Senate to return to Washington D.C. and approve $25 billion necessary to save USPS.

Sen. Blumenthal will also be joined by Ted Doolittle, State Healthcare Advocate, Frank Falcone, Legislative Liaison, Connecticut State Association of Letter Carriers (CSALC), Joan Levy, Director, Connecticut State APWU, President of Greater CT Area Local, Carol Tillman Parrish, North Central Area Agency on Aging.

At 4:30 p.m., Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will announce a legal challenge surrounding the USPS policy changes.

In a statement released last Friday, AG Tong said:

“Donald Trump finally admitted what we all knew to be true—he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service in order to block Americans from voting during a raging pandemic. He knows his polling. He knows his best chance of winning at this point is if people can’t vote. But we’re not going to let him hijack this election. I am actively engaged in discussions with attorneys general across the nation to mount a vigorous legal defense of our postal service and the legitimacy of our election,” said Attorney General Tong. “If you have experienced a mail slow down or problems with mail delivery as a result of Donald Trump’s sabotage of the postal service, please report that immediately to my office. We need evidence and examples as we build the strongest possible case.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to testify Friday in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee regarding recent issues plaguing the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November presidential election.

The Washington Post reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that the expected Friday hearing will allow DeJoy to answer lawmaker's questions for the first time in public. The hearing is expected to center around the U.S. Postal Service's vote-by-mail financial requirements according to the two sources the Washington Post spoke to.

Demands for a hearing grew among lawmakers after Trump said he would withhold funding to the U.S. Postal Service which does not receive tax dollars but rather is supported, in part, by the sale of services and products such as stamps.